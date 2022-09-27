‘Absolutist’ GDPR-like Data Protection Approach Not For India: Rajeev Chandrashekhar

Speaking to The Indian Express, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that while the GDPR is a little more absolutist in how they approach data protection. He added that such a law is not possible for India because of the country's "thriving ecosystem of innovators". Why it matters: In the said interview, Rajeev Chandrashekhar's comments on data localisation, platform regulation and data protection give insights into India's upcoming data protection legislation. Few weeks back, Chandrashekhar said that a Digital Data Protection Bill and Digital India Act, which will replace the IT Act, will be rolled out in the next 3-4 months, Livemint reported. India's Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 was withdrawn from the parliament earlier this year. Medianama has been closely tracking the developments leading to the new legislation. Takeaways from Rajeev Chandrashekhar's interview: Following GDPR?: Speaking about if the bill…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.