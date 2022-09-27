Speaking to The Indian Express, the Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrashekhar said that while the GDPR is a little more absolutist in how they approach data protection. He added that such a law is not possible for India because of the country's "thriving ecosystem of innovators". Why it matters: In the said interview, Rajeev Chandrashekhar's comments on data localisation, platform regulation and data protection give insights into India's upcoming data protection legislation. Few weeks back, Chandrashekhar said that a Digital Data Protection Bill and Digital India Act, which will replace the IT Act, will be rolled out in the next 3-4 months, Livemint reported. India's Personal Data Protection Bill, 2021 was withdrawn from the parliament earlier this year. Medianama has been closely tracking the developments leading to the new legislation. Takeaways from Rajeev Chandrashekhar's interview: Following GDPR?: Speaking about if the bill…
News
‘Absolutist’ GDPR-like Data Protection Approach Not For India: Rajeev Chandrashekhar
The Minister of State said that India cannot have an ‘absolutist’ approach like the EU’s GDPR in upcoming data protection law
Latest Headlines
- India’s IT Rules: Controversial social media grievance committee proposal to go ahead September 27, 2022
- ‘Absolutist’ GDPR-like Data Protection Approach Not For India: Rajeev Chandrashekhar September 27, 2022
- Indian government blocks 45 videos and 11 channels on YouTube for ‘disrupting public order’ September 27, 2022
- Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022: Understanding the bill’s impact on TRAI September 27, 2022
- Indian government did not follow Procedure While Issuing Blocking Directions: Twitter to Karnataka HC September 26, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login