ONDC Explained: How commissions, search rankings, grievance redressal, and ratings will work

High commissions, lack of transparency on how products are ranked in search, one-sided policies, and platform lock-ins are some of the many concerns that online sellers on existing e-commerce marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy, and Zomato have. The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) is being pitched as a solution to many of these concerns, but how exactly will ONDC address them? ONDC is currently undergoing testing in a few cities but is expected to have a wider public launch sometime this month. Currently active on the network are one buyer app, Paytm; a couple of seller apps including GoFrugal, Seller App, eSamudaay, GrowthFalcons, and Digiit; and logistics providers including Dunzo, Loadshare, and ShipRocket. Buyer apps are platforms that consumers can use to search for products from various sellers on ONDC and seller apps are platforms that stores can use…

