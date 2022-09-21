The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new security layer with a feature called "liveliness" of the fingerprints in the Aadhar-enabled payment system (AePS), ET reported. It intends to prevent the use of fake fingerprints for fraudulently withdrawing money using AePS, a senior government official told ET. What is the Aadhar-enabled Payment system (AePS)? This system allows basic transactions like cash deposits/withdrawals and balance enquiry, to be carried out just by using biometric information, which connects to Aadhar-linked bank accounts. These transactions can be carried out at PoS/Micro ATMs through a bank's Business Correspondent/Bank Mitra using the Aadhar authentication. Why it matters: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for cloning the fingerprints of 165 people and fraudulently transferring around Rs 15-20 lakh using the AePS, Medianama had reported. Cases like these raise questions on financial security of those using the Aadhar-linked…
New “Liveliness” Feature Introduced in Aadhar To Prevent Frauds Using Fake Fingerprints
Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) introduces new security layer in Aadhar to check if fingerprints are real, and from a living person
