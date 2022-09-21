New “Liveliness” Feature Introduced in Aadhar To Prevent Frauds Using Fake Fingerprints

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new security layer with a feature called "liveliness" of the fingerprints in the Aadhar-enabled payment system (AePS), ET reported. It intends to prevent the use of fake fingerprints for fraudulently withdrawing money using AePS, a senior government official told ET. What is the Aadhar-enabled Payment system (AePS)? This system allows basic transactions like cash deposits/withdrawals and balance enquiry, to be carried out just by using biometric information, which connects to Aadhar-linked bank accounts. These transactions can be carried out at PoS/Micro ATMs through a bank's Business Correspondent/Bank Mitra using the Aadhar authentication. Why it matters: A man was arrested in Uttar Pradesh for cloning the fingerprints of 165 people and fraudulently transferring around Rs 15-20 lakh using the AePS, Medianama had reported. Cases like these raise questions on financial security of those using the Aadhar-linked…

