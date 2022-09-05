The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on July 20 released draft security guidelines for mobile devices open for public consultation until September 21, 2022. Called the Mobile Security Guidelines (MSG), the document outlines various voluntary measures that participants in the mobile ecosystem can adopt to ensure the security of mobile devices, applications, networks, and services and the privacy of users. "Mobile application-based services in every domain including education, health and social media have become integral part of daily life of Mobile Users of all age groups and genders. The exposure risk of Mobile Phone Users gives rise to security threats of sensitive information loss and misuse of personal data by adversaries. Therefore, privacy and personal data protection of mobile user are of utmost importance. [...] The central objective of MSG is to ensure privacy, protect sensitive data and provide…
IT Ministry releases security guidelines for mobile devices and services for public consultation
The IT Ministry has released draft security guidelines for mobile devices and services open for public consultation until September 21, 2022
