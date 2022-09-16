What’s the news: Meta's Oversight Board on September 15 discussed concerns about hate speech moderation on Facebook and its other social media platforms during a roundtable session. The Board invited stakeholders to comment on the state of hate speech against minorities in South Asia, after announcing new cases from India and Nigeria. In March of this year, Meta took down a viral sexual assault video of an alleged “tribal woman” in India that was posted by an Instagram account posing as a platform for Dalit perspectives. Human reviewers determined that the media violated Meta’s Adult Sexual Exploitation policy. However, the company later restored the video citing a “newsworthiness allowance.” Meta then referred the case to the Board, stating that it “demonstrates the challenge in striking “the appropriate balance between allowing content that condemns sexual exploitation and the harm in allowing…
Meta’s stakeholders worry about problematic content moderation on Facebook and other platforms
Facebook has been getting much bad press for lack of effective content moderation, and its Oversight Board’s meeting shows why that might be
