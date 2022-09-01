The post of Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has been temporarily assigned to Alkesh Kumar Sharma, currently Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), according to an Order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday. Sharma will take up the additional role from September 1st to September 11th as current DoT Secretary K. Rajaraman is on leave. A 1990 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, Sharma assumed his role at MeitY in May of this year. He was appointed to a United Nations panel of 'eminent experts' on Internet governance in August 2022. Sharma has previously served as Additional Secretary and Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, overseeing proposals related to infrastructure, finance, industry, and agriculture, among others. Between 2012-2015, he served as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. He has also served as CEO of the…
News
MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma Takes On Temporary Additional Charge of DoT Secretary
Alkesh Sharma was also appointed to a United Nations panel of ’eminent experts’ on Internet governance in August 2022
Latest Headlines
- MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma Takes On Temporary Additional Charge of DoT Secretary September 1, 2022
- Tamil Nadu govt floats tender for cyber labs for the Cyber Crime Wing September 1, 2022
- The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput September 1, 2022
- Former Big Boss Contestant Kamal Rashid Khan Arrested For His Tweets by Mumbai Police August 31, 2022
- Here’s why Gauhati HC dismissed the plea against internet shutdown in Assam August 31, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login