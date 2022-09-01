MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma Takes On Temporary Additional Charge of DoT Secretary

The post of Secretary, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has been temporarily assigned to Alkesh Kumar Sharma, currently Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), according to an Order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training on Wednesday. Sharma will take up the additional role from September 1st to September 11th as current DoT Secretary K. Rajaraman is on leave. A 1990 batch Kerala cadre IAS officer, Sharma assumed his role at MeitY in May of this year. He was appointed to a United Nations panel of 'eminent experts' on Internet governance in August 2022. Sharma has previously served as Additional Secretary and Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat, overseeing proposals related to infrastructure, finance, industry, and agriculture, among others. Between 2012-2015, he served as Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways. He has also served as CEO of the…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.