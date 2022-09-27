India’s IT Rules: Controversial social media grievance committee proposal to go ahead

What's the news: The Indian government plans to go ahead with its proposal to appoint a grievance appellate committee (GAC) to address user complaints against social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, Economic Times reported on September 27. Additionally, the government will also require platforms to address serious complaints such as those related to nudity and child abuse within stricter timelines, the report added. “In many cases, social media platforms don't act on complaints, the user has no recourse apart from going to the court which is a time (consuming) process, so this had to be addressed in some way," an unnamed source told ET. What are these proposed rules: In June, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) proposed changes to the IT Rules, 2021. Among these changes is the creation of a new government-appointed GAC that can override the decisions of…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.