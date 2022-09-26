What is Kerala police’s Eagle Eye project to zero in on unauthorized drones?

What’s the news: In what might interest many security forces, the Kerala police on September 23 launched the Eagle Eye anti-drone mobile vehicle to hack unauthorized UAVs at the Cocon 2022, reported Mathrubhumi. The system developed by the drone forensics department of the state police will track and hack any drone that has been flying in the state without police permission. According to Manoj Abraham, the Additional Director of Police (ADGP), the anti-drone system detects and neutralizes drones operating without permission within a radius of 5km. He said that since drones are GPS- or remote-controlled using radio frequencies, the same can be intercepted using sensors and radar detection technology. Further, he said that the drone vehicles cost around ₹80 lakh per vehicle while the facility can cost around ₹ 5 crore in foreign countries. https://twitter.com/CyberdomeKerala/status/1573380117623341057 Why it matters: While the…

