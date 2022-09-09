What's the news? The industry and government are exploring the idea of establishing internal appellate committees at intermediary level, unnamed sources told Moneycontrol. This committee would be a level above the grievance officers. If a user disagrees with the decision of the grievance officer, they can appeal to the committee of an intermediary, Moneycontrol learnt from sources. Why it matters: This would be in contrast to the proposed IT Rules 2021 amendments, which allow a user to appeal to a government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) if they were not satisfied with the grievance officer’s decision. But the Government was open to the idea of industry having a self-regulatory body, in a public discussion with stakeholders. However, another report released later stated that the government may decide on having a government-backed GAC. A source told Business Standard last month, “The self-regulatory…
News
India’s IT Rules: Intermediary level committees for grievance redressal being explored
Reports say that an intermediary committee above the government-backed GAC is being explored to look into ‘grievances’ under IT Rules 2021
Latest Headlines
- India’s IT Rules: Intermediary level committees for grievance redressal being explored September 9, 2022
- IAMAI Pushes for Central Control Over Internet Shutdowns in Letter to the Indian Government September 8, 2022
- Twitter vs. Government on Section 69A Orders: Next hearing on September 26th, says Karnataka HC September 8, 2022
- The UK’s Tryst With Post-Brexit Tech Policy: The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill September 8, 2022
- Google Play to allow rummy and fantasy sports apps on a pilot basis: here’s all you need to know September 8, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login