India’s IT Rules: Intermediary level committees for grievance redressal being explored

What's the news? The industry and government are exploring the idea of establishing internal appellate committees at intermediary level, unnamed sources told Moneycontrol. This committee would be a level above the grievance officers. If a user disagrees with the decision of the grievance officer, they can appeal to the committee of an intermediary, Moneycontrol learnt from sources. Why it matters: This would be in contrast to the proposed IT Rules 2021 amendments, which allow a user to appeal to a government-appointed Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC) if they were not satisfied with the grievance officer’s decision. But the Government was open to the idea of industry having a self-regulatory body, in a public discussion with stakeholders. However, another report released later stated that the government may decide on having a government-backed GAC. A source told Business Standard last month, “The self-regulatory…

