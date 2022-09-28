Internet Society brief: CSAM Proposal must be redrafted to protect open and unrestricted internet

We missed this earlier: The European Commission will have to redraft its ‘prevention and combat of child sexual abuse (CSA) proposal’ if it wants to maintain the internet as a valuable resource, said the Internet Society, an open internet advocacy group, in its internet impact brief on the document published in August. Earlier in May, the Commission published the proposal that mandates screening of private communications to detect instances of child sexual abuse. The document argued that it is compatible with end-to-end (E2E) encryption. However, currently no service provider can offer such E2E encryption to their users while complying with the document’s detection obligations. Following the assessment, the Internet Society recommended that the Commission make the proposal compatible with E2E, “recognizing the value of strong encryption in moving the Internet closer to its full potential as an open, globally connected,…

