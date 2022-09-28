We missed this earlier: The European Commission will have to redraft its ‘prevention and combat of child sexual abuse (CSA) proposal’ if it wants to maintain the internet as a valuable resource, said the Internet Society, an open internet advocacy group, in its internet impact brief on the document published in August. Earlier in May, the Commission published the proposal that mandates screening of private communications to detect instances of child sexual abuse. The document argued that it is compatible with end-to-end (E2E) encryption. However, currently no service provider can offer such E2E encryption to their users while complying with the document’s detection obligations. Following the assessment, the Internet Society recommended that the Commission make the proposal compatible with E2E, “recognizing the value of strong encryption in moving the Internet closer to its full potential as an open, globally connected,…
Internet Society brief: CSAM Proposal must be redrafted to protect open and unrestricted internet
Weakening end-to-end (E2E) encryption to prevent child abuse (CSAM) in the EU must be re-looked, says advocacy group
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
