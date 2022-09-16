Indonesia’s competition watchdog launches investigation into Google Play Store

What's the news: The Indonesia Competition Commission (ICC/KPPU) on September 16 launched an investigation into the Google Play Store based on allegations that Google is "engaging in monopolistic practices and unfair business competition such as abuse of dominant position, conditional sales (tying), and discriminatory practices." Why does this matter: Indonesia now joins India, the US, the UK, the EU, Japan, South Korea, and a few others in targeting Google Play Store either through regulations or antitrust investigations. While Google has made some significant concessions in recent months, including allowing third-party billing systems for certain apps in India and Indonesia, among other countries, this hasn't stopped scrutiny, and the list of regulators targeting the company only gets longer every month. This foreshadows that more significant changes are likely to take place to how app stores function in the future either because of…
