Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022: Understanding the bill’s impact on TRAI

The Indian government’s Ministry of Communications (DoT) has released the draft of the Indian Telecommunication Bill, 2022, to revamp the legal framework for governing the telecom sector and make it “future-ready”. The ministry will be accepting comments on the bill till October 20, 2022. One can send their comments to the following email address— naveen.kumar71@gov.in. There were signs that the government was working on a new framework after it released a consultation paper in July 2022. You can read Medianama’s summary of the paper here. Why it matters: The bill addresses some of the issues, flagged by the telecom industry in the past, by modernising a regulatory framework which dates back to the colonial era. The provisions in the bill are likely to far-reaching implications on the functioning of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) which plays a critical…

