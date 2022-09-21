Continuing the hearing in a plea filed by Amazon, the Central Consumer Protection Authority's (CCPA) cousel, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar said that he will be advancing submissions in terms of Section 79(3) of the Information Technology Act, specifically on the aspect of its (referring to Amazon) role as an intermediary, Livelaw reported. This is in response to a case filed by Amazon challenging CCPA's order of paying a Rs 1 lakh fine To this, Justice Jaswant Varma orally told Nayar, "Section 79, I am indicating very openly, is not impressing us. That's our first impression. What we want, our anxiety is only this that under the 2020 e-commerce Rules that have been framed, show us the obligations placed on you and how you perform." Background: The above arguments in the Delhi High Court (HC) are about a CCPA order against Amazon…
India’s CCPA Questions Amazon’s role as Intermediary, Blames It For Sale of Faulty Cookers in Delhi HC
Amazon India has challenged a fine levied by the Central Consumer Protection Authority for its role as an intermediary of such products
