The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that large losses incurred on crypto trading may force investors to rebalance their portfolios which will cause volatility in financial markets in a recent blog post. The IMF added that the investors could also default on traditional liabilities (loans, leverage in margin trading) in the process of rebalancing. “Crypto trading volume, and co-movement with equity markets, has surged in the (Asian) region,” read the post. The IMF specifically referred to countries like India, Vietnam, and Thailand where investors, retail and institutional alike, have embraced crypto assets. The crypto sector remained insulated from the financial system before the pandemic, the IMF said, adding that Bitcoin and other crypto assets demonstrated little correlation with Asian equity markets, thereby diffusing “financial stability concerns”. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our…
News
IMF warns of volatility in financial markets due to crypto and urges India to come up with regulatory framework
It writes that increased co-movement between equity and crypto assets could soon pose risks to financial stability especially in countries with widespread adoption
Latest Headlines
- IMF warns of volatility in financial markets due to crypto and urges India to come up with regulatory framework September 2, 2022
- Why the US FTC wants to crack down on big tech data collection and how does it plan to do so September 2, 2022
- MeitY Releases Draft Guidelines on Data Anonymisation for E-Governance for Public Consultation September 1, 2022
- Indian government (once again) looking to regulate WhatsApp, Google Meet, and other internet calling apps September 1, 2022
- Why Apple App Store allowed Trump’s Truth Social app but Google Play Store won’t September 1, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login