IMF warns of volatility in financial markets due to crypto and urges India to come up with regulatory framework

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned that large losses incurred on crypto trading may force investors to rebalance their portfolios which will cause volatility in financial markets in a recent blog post. The IMF added that the investors could also default on traditional liabilities (loans, leverage in margin trading) in the process of rebalancing. “Crypto trading volume, and co-movement with equity markets, has surged in the (Asian) region,” read the post. The IMF specifically referred to countries like India, Vietnam, and Thailand where investors, retail and institutional alike, have embraced crypto assets. The crypto sector remained insulated from the financial system before the pandemic, the IMF said, adding that Bitcoin and other crypto assets demonstrated little correlation with Asian equity markets, thereby diffusing “financial stability concerns”. FREE READ of the day by MediaNama: Click here to sign-up for our…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.