IAMAI Pushes for Central Control Over Internet Shutdowns in Letter to the Indian Government

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has written to the Indian government requesting it to control Internet shutdowns in the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The Central government should govern over shutdowns with states following the guidelines laid out by it, recommends the industry association. 'Federal control' would help streamline the execution of Internet suspensions in India said unnamed industry sources speaking to Reuters. IAMAI believes that these measures may help mitigate the uncertainties of Internet shutdowns imposed by state governments. The Indian government clarified in 2019 that 'emergency internet shutdowns' were a state matter under law and order, says Reuters. The letter is reportedly part of the association's larger response to an ongoing stakeholder consultation on reimagining India's telecom laws. Why it matters: In Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India (2020), the Supreme Court ruled that the Right to Free Speech and Expression also 'extended…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.