The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has written to the Indian government requesting it to control Internet shutdowns in the country, Reuters reported on Wednesday. The Central government should govern over shutdowns with states following the guidelines laid out by it, recommends the industry association. 'Federal control' would help streamline the execution of Internet suspensions in India said unnamed industry sources speaking to Reuters. IAMAI believes that these measures may help mitigate the uncertainties of Internet shutdowns imposed by state governments. The Indian government clarified in 2019 that 'emergency internet shutdowns' were a state matter under law and order, says Reuters. The letter is reportedly part of the association's larger response to an ongoing stakeholder consultation on reimagining India's telecom laws. Why it matters: In Anuradha Bhasin v Union of India (2020), the Supreme Court ruled that the Right to Free Speech and Expression also 'extended…
News
IAMAI Pushes for Central Control Over Internet Shutdowns in Letter to the Indian Government
The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) wants “federal control” over these internet shutdowns imposed by state governments
Latest Headlines
- IAMAI Pushes for Central Control Over Internet Shutdowns in Letter to the Indian Government September 8, 2022
- Twitter-Union Standoff on Section 69A Orders: Next hearing on September 26th, says Karnataka HC September 8, 2022
- The UK’s Tryst With Post-Brexit Tech Policy: The Data Protection and Digital Information Bill September 8, 2022
- Google Play to allow rummy and fantasy sports apps on a pilot basis: here’s all you need to know September 8, 2022
- Flipkart liable for selling product over MRP despite being an intermediary, consumer commission rules September 8, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login