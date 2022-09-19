Google Play Store: What are the new commission rates under the User Choice Billing program?

Earlier in September, Google expanded its “User Choice Billing” pilot program to India and a few other countries, allowing non-gaming apps on Play Store to offer an alternative billing system alongside Google’s in-app billing. If users choose to pay for an in-app purchase using the alternative system, the developer pays a commission that is reduced by 4 percent. However, since Google has varying slabs of commission rates, User Choice Billing will impact different types of developers differently. What are the new commission rates for developers in User Choice Billing? 6 percent (10 percent with Google Billing): In October 2021, Google announced that ebooks and music streaming services that are part of the Play Media Experience Program are eligible for a service fee as low as 10 percent. This category can now benefit from a 6 percent fee under User Choice Billing. 11 percent…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.