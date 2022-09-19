Earlier in September, Google expanded its “User Choice Billing” pilot program to India and a few other countries, allowing non-gaming apps on Play Store to offer an alternative billing system alongside Google’s in-app billing. If users choose to pay for an in-app purchase using the alternative system, the developer pays a commission that is reduced by 4 percent. However, since Google has varying slabs of commission rates, User Choice Billing will impact different types of developers differently. What are the new commission rates for developers in User Choice Billing? 6 percent (10 percent with Google Billing): In October 2021, Google announced that ebooks and music streaming services that are part of the Play Media Experience Program are eligible for a service fee as low as 10 percent. This category can now benefit from a 6 percent fee under User Choice Billing. 11 percent…
Latest Headlines
- Google Play Store: What are the new commission rates under the User Choice Billing program? September 19, 2022
- ‘Digital mask’ technology: Can anonymising facial data protect patients’ privacy? September 17, 2022
- Meta’s stakeholders worry about problematic content moderation on Facebook and other platforms September 16, 2022
- Why are crypto exchanges prevented from using UPI even as transactions cross 6-billion mark? September 16, 2022
- Indonesia’s competition watchdog launches investigation into Google Play Store September 16, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login