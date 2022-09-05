Report shows how Fog Data Science sold data of millions of innocent Americans to local police

An investigation by EFF reveals how Fog Data Science LLC sold geo-location data of “hundreds of millions of unsuspecting Americans'' to the local police. This exchange of data often takes place without a warrant and needless to say, it’s taken without the informed consent of people. Why it matters: This is not the first time that a company is helping police with surveillance, but Fog Data Science is doing in a way that's easy to replicate, and on a very large scale. It claims to have billions of data points on American people. In India, the right to privacy has been declared a fundamental right but it is blatantly ignored in surveillance measures undertaken by the government or the police. The case of Fog Science serves as a major examples of how companies exploit consumers data for commercial purposes. What…

