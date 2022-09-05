An investigation by EFF reveals how Fog Data Science LLC sold geo-location data of “hundreds of millions of unsuspecting Americans'' to the local police. This exchange of data often takes place without a warrant and needless to say, it’s taken without the informed consent of people. Why it matters: This is not the first time that a company is helping police with surveillance, but Fog Data Science is doing in a way that's easy to replicate, and on a very large scale. It claims to have billions of data points on American people. In India, the right to privacy has been declared a fundamental right but it is blatantly ignored in surveillance measures undertaken by the government or the police. The case of Fog Science serves as a major examples of how companies exploit consumers data for commercial purposes. What…
News
Report shows how Fog Data Science sold data of millions of innocent Americans to local police
The Electronic Freedom Foundation reports on how Fog Data Science collects troves of location data from Americans and sells it to the police
