Flipkart liable for selling product over MRP despite being an intermediary, consumer commission rules

By charging ₹240 for a ₹170 Sunflower oil packet, Flipkart has found itself in hot water as the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission at Nalgonda in Telangana on July 26 ruled that Flipkart and the third-party seller are jointly liable for selling products over the maximum retail price (MRP). The Commission ordered Flipkart and the seller to pay the complainant ₹50,000 as compensation, ₹3000 to cover legal costs, and also to provide him with replacement products. The Commission was presided over by President Mamidi Christopher and members Sandhya Rani and K. Venkateshwarlu. Why does this matter? The ruling is significant because the Commission dismissed Flipkart's argument that it is just an intermediary and the seller is the one who should be held liable. Both the e-commerce platform and the seller are jointly and severally liable for such "unfair trade practice" because a "tripartite…

