FICCI bats for an inter-ministerial committee for drone regulation and management

What’s the news: Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in a report to the Centre lobbied to establish a single inter-ministerial committee (IMC) on drone-related issues, reported Moneycontrol. The advocacy group said that the IMC panel should include representatives of relevant ministries and government departments who will meet regularly to discuss problems such as “innovation, technology development, regulations, mother technology development, global value chains, testing, skill development, training, global standards, reciprocity issues, custom duties to make this sector globally competitive and to become the manufacturing hub for the world.” Simplify permissions for drone-related work: Moreover, interested parties will also approach the IMC to get permission for conducting drone flights, exports and overseas demonstrations of drones, indigenisation of components, etc., said the report. Typically, all development related responsibilities and permissions are dealt by the Ministry of Civil Aviation…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.