Event Announcement: PrivacyNama 2022; October 6, 7 & 11 #Ad

Published

PrivacyNama 2022

MediaNama is pleased to announce the PrivacyNama 2022, our global conference focusing on key themes related to privacy and global data governance. The programme, this year, will feature discussions being held on October 6 & 7, 2022, and a workshop on Privacy-preserving advertising being hosted separately on October 11, 2022.

The event will be hosted virtually, so save the date, block your calendar, and register.

  1. Apply to attend PrivacyNama 2022, October 6 & 7, 2022
  2. Apply to attend PrivacyNama 2022 Workshop: Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising, October 11, 2022

Why we’re doing this

Even as India reworks its Data Protection Bill, there’s a need to understand best practices in privacy legislation and regulation across the world, and discuss the principles of data protection, and understand how the conversations around Privacy have changed since India embarked on this journey.

From a rights perspective, the disclosures around the usage of targeted surveillance tools by governments have put actions of governments, both internally and geopolitically in the spotlight. Best practices for government access to data also need to be discussed. It’s also critical to examine the construct and functioning of data protection authorities, and their role in upholding privacy and enabling a predictable environment for businesses.

Through this discussion, we will examine, among others:

  • Privacy-Tech, Privacy by Design and Privacy preserving advertising technologies
  • Privacy and geopolitics: Cross border data flows, and differential approach to different types of datasets
  • Learnings from 4 years of GDPR
  • Trends in Privacy regulations
  • Facial recognition and rights of consumers

Apply to attend here.

During the workshop on “Understanding Privacy Preserving Advertising”, we will cover what platforms are doing in terms of new approaches to advertising, in response to regulatory and consumer pressure against wanton data collection, profiling and targeting. We will cover:

  • Introduction to AdTech: understanding how digital advertising works globally
  • Privacy Implications of Current Practices: Impact of advertising practices on consumers, and key privacy regulation considerations
  • Reform Efforts (Privacy Preserving Advertising): Key technology developments from app stores, platforms and advertisers.
  • Expected Impact: Implications of reform efforts for startups, advertisers and consumers
  • Preparing for change: How marketers, advertisers and founders can prepare their companies for a changing environment.

Apply to attend here.

MediaNama’s subscriber-members get priority access to all our events and activities. You can subscribe to MediaNama here to support our work.

This is an invite-only conference, so don’t forget to apply to attend the discussions and the workshop. Please feel free to suggest points of discussion and questions you think ought to be raised, in the application form.

Important:

  • Registration does not guarantee attendance. In case you fit our mandate for the intended audience, we’ll send you a confirmation by October 1, for the discussions and October 9, for the workshop.
  • Your contact information will never be shared with anyone outside of MediaNama.

