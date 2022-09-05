ED Raids Paytm, Cashfree, Paytm

The premises of Razorpay, Cashfree, Paytm and entities controlled/operated by Chinese persons were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2, 2022 in Bengaluru. In the search operations carried out by the investigation agency, Rs 17 Cr were seized in Merchant IDs and bank accounts of certain “Chinese persons-controlled entities.” Why it matters: Several FIRs about being harassed by Chinese loan-taking apps have been lodged in different parts of the country. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh had earlier said that according to an investigation, over 52 individuals have died by suicide “due to blackmailing by these apps” and “Chinese loan app companies have siphoned off Rs 500 crore from India through the hawala route.” What is the Chinese loan app case? In a series of incidents reported all over the country, several loan-apps have been accused of harassing their customers.…

