The premises of Razorpay, Cashfree, Paytm and entities controlled/operated by Chinese persons were raided by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 2, 2022 in Bengaluru. In the search operations carried out by the investigation agency, Rs 17 Cr were seized in Merchant IDs and bank accounts of certain “Chinese persons-controlled entities.” Why it matters: Several FIRs about being harassed by Chinese loan-taking apps have been lodged in different parts of the country. Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh had earlier said that according to an investigation, over 52 individuals have died by suicide “due to blackmailing by these apps” and “Chinese loan app companies have siphoned off Rs 500 crore from India through the hawala route.” What is the Chinese loan app case? In a series of incidents reported all over the country, several loan-apps have been accused of harassing their customers.…
News
ED Raids Paytm, Cashfree, Paytm
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided offices of Paytm and Cashfree amid crackdown on extortion by loan apps connected to China
Latest Headlines
- ED Raids Paytm, Cashfree, Paytm September 5, 2022
- Google Play to allow alternative billing systems in India: here are some unanswered questions September 5, 2022
- US’s new bill to make Google, Facebook pay for digital news content: takeaways for India September 5, 2022
- IT Ministry releases security guidelines for mobile devices and services for public consultation September 5, 2022
- Report shows how Fog Data Science sold data of millions of innocent Americans to local police September 5, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login