What's the news: The Department of Telecom (DoT) has sought the views of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to develop a framework for regulating internet calling and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, Google Meet, Business Line reported on August 31. Why does this matter: If new regulations are introduced, internet messaging and calling apps will be subject to the same or similar standards that traditional operators like Airtel and Jio are subject to, which is what the latter want, but this could harm innovation and competition in the internet telephony space. Further, these apps argue that they are already subject to the IT Act and IT Rules, and additional regulations will overburden them. "Same service same rules": Telecom operators have been asking the government to apply the principle of 'same service same rules' by subjecting internet calling and messaging apps…
News
Indian government (once again) looking to regulate WhatsApp, Google Meet, and other internet calling apps
DoT has sought the views of the TRAI to develop a framework for regulating internet calling and messaging apps like WhatsApp, Signal, and Telegram
Latest Headlines
- Indian government (once again) looking to regulate WhatsApp, Google Meet, and other internet calling apps September 1, 2022
- Why Apple App Store allowed Trump’s Truth Social app but Google Play Store won’t September 1, 2022
- MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma Takes On Temporary Additional Charge of DoT Secretary September 1, 2022
- Tamil Nadu govt floats tender for cyber labs for the Cyber Crime Wing September 1, 2022
- The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput September 1, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login