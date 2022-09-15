Telcos should Improve network quality ‘by 4 times’: Union Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Speaking at the annual flagship event organised by Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA) on September 14th, Union Minister for Telecommunications Ashwini Vaishnaw promised further reforms for the telecom sector and asked telecom service providers (TSPs) to work on improving their network quality by 3 to 4 times. The Union Minister focused on four major points during his address. Here's what he said: Licensing reforms next: “We’ve had three reforms in the past and this will be the fourth big reform”, the Union Minister said referring to licensing reforms. Although, he did not tell what exactly the reforms will constitute. What were the past three reforms? September 2021 reforms: The government ‘rationalised’ Adjusted Gross Revenues, Bank Guarantees, interest rates, and removed penalties, thus reducing regulatory burden on telecom service providers. The government also approved 100% FDI in the telecom sector under…

