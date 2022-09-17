What’s the news? Researchers have developed a technology called the digital mask (DM) to anonymise facial data of patients by erasing “identifiable features while retaining disease-relevant features relevant for diagnosis,” a paper published on Nature.com says. Further, the authors claim that the resultant anonymised data has the ability to even “evade recognition systems using artificial intelligence-powered re-identification algorithms.” Why it matters: India’s mission to digitise healthcare records and the rising adoption of telemedicine involves large scale collection of data. Storing facial images in medical records poses privacy risks due to the sensitive nature of personal biometric information that can be extracted from such images, the paper says. Privacy protection is important especially in context of data hacking and data leaking incidents. In the first half of 2022 alone, over 20 million health records were breached in the US. Moreover, India…
‘Digital mask’ technology: Can anonymising facial data protect patients’ privacy?
Nature.com published a study that claims that Digital mask (DM) technology can help protect facial data amid rise in health tech and telemedicine
'Digital mask' technology: Can anonymising facial data protect patients' privacy? September 17, 2022
- Meta’s stakeholders worry about problematic content moderation on Facebook and other platforms September 16, 2022
- Why are crypto exchanges prevented from using UPI even as transactions cross 6-billion mark? September 16, 2022
- Indonesia’s competition watchdog launches investigation into Google Play Store September 16, 2022
- Government panel calls for new regulatory body and framework for online gaming in India: Report September 16, 2022
News
The Structure and Style of a Dogma Community: Conspiracy theories and organized Twitter engagement on Sushant Singh Rajput
Studying the 'community' supporting the late Sushant Singh Rajput (SSR) shows how Twitter was gamed through organized engagement
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
