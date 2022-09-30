Why India Should Think About Harms of Deanonymisation in Non-Personal Data Governance and Privacy Law

Around August 30th, draft guidelines on how government projects can anonymise and harness e-governance-related data were opened for public consultation by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), with little to no fanfare. Why would the Ministry propose anonymising data?: Large datasets are useful for research, governance, or commerce—they often contain a mix of personally identifiable data alongside descriptive data related to that individual. This data, which supposedly does not identify a person, can be useful to access and analyse. However, as long as it sits alongside personal data (which is usually protected by data protection laws), processing it poses privacy risks to individuals. So, to make use of this information, organisations and governments ‘scrub’ datasets of personal data. This supposedly leaves them full of ‘non-personal data’ that is ‘anonymised’ because it doesn’t actually link back to an individual…

