India’s proposed non-personal data regulator will be designed following consultation and roundtables with industries, government agencies, Big Tech companies, and consumer groups, among others, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar in conversation with The Indian Express. "We will not decide the design and composition of the IDMO [India Data Management Office] in this ministry alone," Chandrasekhar reiterated. The Indian Data Management Office was proposed in May’s draft National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGF), which seeks to harness government and start-up-related non-personal data through building "a vast repository of anonymised, non-personal data obtained from government ministries, departments and organisations, alongside anonymised data voluntarily disclosed by private entities". The standard-setting body would be responsible for regulating how start-ups and researchers access and use government-related data, particularly under the proposed ‘India Datasets’ platform. Why it matters: As MediaNama has…
Non-Personal Data Regulator Will Be Designed Following Consultation and Roundtables, Says MeitY
Consultations with industries, experts, Big Tech companies, consumer groups, and government departments will shape the regulator’s design.
