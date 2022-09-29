What's the news: Internet security and content delivery company Cloudflare on September 28 launched Turnstile, an user-friendly alternative to CAPTCHA, the long-standing technology used to determine if a user is human or not by posing challenges that are difficult for a computer to pass but simple for a human, such as identifying garbled letters and numbers or selecting images that contain the item mentioned in a given prompt. "There is no point in rehashing the fact that CAPTCHA provides a terrible user experience. [...] The creator of the CAPTCHA has even publicly lamented that he 'unwittingly created a system that was frittering away, in ten-second increments, millions of hours of a most precious resource: human brain cycles.' We hate it, you hate it, everyone hates it," the company remarked. Why does this matter: Apart from being frustrating to use, CAPTCHA also poses privacy concerns…
Is it time to say goodbye to annoying CAPTCHAs? Here’s what we know
Cloudflare has launched Turnstile, an alternative to CAPTCHA, the long-standing technology used to determine if a user is human or not
