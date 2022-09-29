Is it time to say goodbye to annoying CAPTCHAs? Here’s what we know

What's the news: Internet security and content delivery company Cloudflare on September 28 launched Turnstile, an user-friendly alternative to CAPTCHA, the long-standing technology used to determine if a user is human or not by posing challenges that are difficult for a computer to pass but simple for a human, such as identifying garbled letters and numbers or selecting images that contain the item mentioned in a given prompt. "There is no point in rehashing the fact that CAPTCHA provides a terrible user experience. [...] The creator of the CAPTCHA has even publicly lamented that he 'unwittingly created a system that was frittering away, in ten-second increments, millions of hours of a most precious resource: human brain cycles.' We hate it, you hate it, everyone hates it," the company remarked. Why does this matter: Apart from being frustrating to use, CAPTCHA also poses privacy concerns…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.