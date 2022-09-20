India's cybersecurity agency, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) identified multiple vulnerabilities in Zoom products, "which could allow a remote authenticated user to bypass implemented security restrictions on the targeted system." To solve the problem, CERT-In recommends updating the Zoom app to the latest version. What is the vulnerability? This vulnerability can allow a "remote hacker" to join a meeting that "they are authorized to join without appearing to the other participants or obtain the audio and video feed of a meeting that they were not authorized to join and cause other meeting disruptions." "These vulnerabilities exist due to improper access control implementation," a CERT-In notification said. It went on to say that "Successful implementation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote unauthenticated user to bypass implemented security restrictions on the targeted system." The severity of this vulnerability has been rated…
News
India’s CERT-In Flags Multiple Vulnerabilities in Zoom, Recommends Updating the App
India’s cybersecurity agency CERT-In has reported vulnerabilities and recommends updating the app after similar issues in August
