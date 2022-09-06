Prosus-backed PayU's acquisition of online billing service BillDesk has been greenlit by the Competition Commission of India (CCI), according to a Tweet by the market regulator on Monday evening. Why it matters: While a detailed CCI order is pending, the $4.7 billion deal is reportedly the second-largest 'Internet buyout' (of an internet-based company) in India following Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart for $16 billion in 2018. Once combined, PayU projects the two entities to process Total Payment Values of $147 billion. This is also PayU's fourth buyout in India's fintech segment in less than five years—after CitrusPay, Wibmo, and Paysense. It will increase Prosus's investments in India's fintech and payments sector to over $10 billion. The deal is awaiting final regulatory approval from the Reserve Bank of India. The acquisition was first announced in August 2021. At the time, PayU executives told reporters…
CCI Approves PayU’s $4.7 Bn Acquisition of BillDesk, India’s 2nd Largest ‘Internet Buyout’
CCI, India’s antitrust regulator, approved PayU’s acquisition of BillDesk for 4.7 billion, its fourth buyout in the Indian fintech space
