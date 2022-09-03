BSF develops tear gas shell dropping drones to help police ‘control protests’

What’s the news: Border Security Force (BSF) developed a tear gas shell dropping drone system that can be used by police and security forces to control protesters and rioters, a senior officer said on September 2, reported The Telegraph. BSF’s tear smoke unit (TSU) in Tekanpur, Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh developed a ‘Drone Tear Smoke Launcher’ using which police can launch the gas shells from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone. As per a tweet, the BSF said it “will be a potential force multiplier for the security forces working in the law-and-order management domain.” A video in the tweet shows the drone carrying as many as six tear gas shells. https://twitter.com/BSF_India/status/1565723264613494785 According to The Telegraph, a BSF spokesperson said the system was tested recently and the results were announced at the annual governing body meeting of the special…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.