What’s the news: Border Security Force (BSF) developed a tear gas shell dropping drone system that can be used by police and security forces to control protesters and rioters, a senior officer said on September 2, reported The Telegraph. BSF’s tear smoke unit (TSU) in Tekanpur, Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh developed a ‘Drone Tear Smoke Launcher’ using which police can launch the gas shells from an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drone. As per a tweet, the BSF said it “will be a potential force multiplier for the security forces working in the law-and-order management domain.” A video in the tweet shows the drone carrying as many as six tear gas shells. https://twitter.com/BSF_India/status/1565723264613494785 According to The Telegraph, a BSF spokesperson said the system was tested recently and the results were announced at the annual governing body meeting of the special…
BSF develops tear gas shell dropping drones to help police 'control protests'
India’s Border Security Force (BSF) is developing drones fto carry tear gas munitions for police to use during protests: what this means
