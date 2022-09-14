What’s the news? Amazon has approached the Delhi HC challenging the Rs 1 lakh penalty order passed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The Central authority falls under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and is responsible for regulating consumer rights violations among other things. Background: In August this year, CCPA passed an order against Amazon for selling 2,265 domestic pressure cookers which were “not conforming to mandatory standards” after a notification of the QCO (Quality Control Order), an August government press release stated. In addition to the fine, Amazon was directed to notify all the customers who bought such pressure cookers, recall those products and reimburse the customers. A similar order of penalty was passed against Paytm Mall, “which had complied with the direction passed by CCPA and deposited the penalty of Rs 1 lakh.” Amazon vs Ministry of…
News
Amazon moves Delhi HC against CCPA’s Penalty for selling low-quality pressure cookers
The case by Amazon in the Delhi High Court against India’s consumer protection body CCPA raises questions of intermediaries’ liability in e-commerce
News
Why 'group privacy' should be recognised, and how 'non-personal' data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
