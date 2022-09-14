Amazon moves Delhi HC against CCPA’s Penalty for selling low-quality pressure cookers

What’s the news? Amazon has approached the Delhi HC challenging the Rs 1 lakh penalty order passed by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The Central authority falls under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs and is responsible for regulating consumer rights violations among other things. Background: In August this year, CCPA passed an order against Amazon for selling 2,265 domestic pressure cookers which were “not conforming to mandatory standards” after a notification of the QCO (Quality Control Order), an August government press release stated. In addition to the fine, Amazon was directed to notify all the customers who bought such pressure cookers, recall those products and reimburse the customers. A similar order of penalty was passed against Paytm Mall, “which had complied with the direction passed by CCPA and deposited the penalty of Rs 1 lakh.” Amazon vs Ministry of…

