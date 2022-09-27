Centre to repurpose CoWIN, Arogya Setu for other health purposes, says NHA Chief R S Sharma

The Central Government is repurposing digital health platforms Arogya Setu and Co-WIN to address certain health issues in the country, said R S Sharma, CEO of the National Health Authority (NHA), at the inauguration session of Arogya Manthan 2022 on Sunday. This step is a part of the Centre's Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). How will Arogya Setu be used? The application will be relaunched as a "health and wellness application" with "Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) compliant features". One of the features will help users to avoid queuing up for OPD cards by allowing them to scan a QR code, to provide the information they would get at the counter, Sharma explained. Arogya Setu had been launched as a contact-tracing app to identify covid-19 positive patients for contact tracing during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. FREE READ of the…
