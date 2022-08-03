What did Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal say to shareholders in defence of BlinkIt’s acquisition?

“We have zero skeletons in the closet,” Zomato* Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal said in the company’s letter to shareholders while addressing concerns around the company’s acquisition of BlinkIt. Moreover, Goyal clarified that BlinkIt was evaluated objectively By Zomato and the company undertook extensive deliberations to arrive at a valuation.

“We had multiple external advisors who helped us with various aspects of the transaction, including valuation which was done by EY, and we took an independent fairness opinion from Morgan Stanley,” Goyal said.

Why it matters: The company had been under fire lately for acquiring BlinkIt at a valuation which was considered to be exorbitant by many as the startup was a struggling one. The acquisition led to a freefall in Zomato’s stock price and led to an erosion of billions of rupees in Zomato’s valuation.

The company’s financial results are critical as they provide an insight into the financial health of tech start-ups. The investor sentiment towards tech startups has become subdued lately as the bear market digs its heels into stock exchanges.

Goyal’s rationale to acquire BlinkIt: Goyal started off by reiterating that the acquisition has been approved by nearly 97 per cent of the shareholders. He rejected the charge that the deal is bad for shareholders because of his stock-linked compensation.

There were questions around the deal because Akriti Chopra, one of the Co-founders at Zomato, is married to Albinder Dhindsa who is BlinkIt’s Founder and CEO. Goyal elaborated that the relationship was public and not hidden.

“The board was aware of it and all parties, including Akriti herself, made sure that she was never involved in any discussions or decisions with respect to the transaction. We also took an independent opinion from Saraf & Partners on there being no related party transaction under applicable law,” he reasoned.

Lowdown on the complaint by investors: The deal landed Zomato in hot waters as a group of investors accused the company of not making timely disclosures regarding its acquisition of Blinkit in a complaint to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

The complaint alleged that investors suffered losses due to Zomato’s failure to disclose the acquisition on time which would have helped investors prepare for the shock.

The identity of the investors is not known but the news report revealed that they were based out of Mumbai and had a “high net worth”.

Snapshot of key metrics: The company earned a revenue of Rs. 18.1 billion which grew by 56 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in the quarter which ended on June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23).

The company’s loss narrowed to Rs 186 crore in Q1FY23. The company had registered a loss of Rs. 359.7 crore in Q4FY22 earlier this year.

The company’s food delivery business continued to be its major source of revenue. The company’s Gross Order Value grew nearly 10 per cent to INR 64.3 billion in Q1FY23 as compared to Q4FY22. The company also witnessed growth in revenue per order.

The company’s B2B arm, Hyperpure, registered 40 per cent growth in revenue (Rs. 2.7 billion) as compared to the previous quarter.

The company also provided data on BlinkIt which processed 8.3 million orders in July 2022 with the average order value at Rs 580. The value was Rs 509 in May this year.

Monthly transacting customers vs. monthly order frequency: The company suggested that it is expecting both metrics to improve but monthly transacting customers are likely to drive larger growth in the future.

The company’s average monthly transacting customers increased by 36 per cent whereas the average monthly order frequency increased by 10 per cent when compared with Q1FY22.

No plans for investments: Goyal reiterated that there were no more plans to make minority investments as the company is in a “cash conservation mode”.

“We stand by all decisions that we have made in the past, and we see us driving tremendous strategic value from these investments in the long-term,” read the letter.

The company said that it will never compete with its restaurant partners. “We own zero restaurant brands or cloud kitchens, and have no investments or financial interest in any restaurant brand/kitchen,” the company said.

Impact of inflation: The company acknowledged that there was a “negative impact” on the demand side but did not quantify the impact. It also added that there is an adverse effect on margins due to higher fuel costs and wage inflation.

Is Uber planning to sell its stake in Zomato: There are reports that the US-based ride-hailing firm Uber is likely to sell its 7.8 per cent stake in Zomato for $373 million on Wednesday. Neither companies have confirmed the sale so far.

#Zomato block deal update. Uber likely to offload its stake in the company pic.twitter.com/rO3fPFrUIZ — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) August 3, 2022 Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The amount of $373 million is based on the lower end of a Rs. 48-54 price range which includes 612 million shares, Reuters reported, adding that the deal would be done at a 2.8 per cent-13.6 per cent discount on Zomato’s closing price on Tuesday.

Uber acquired a stake in Zomato when it sold its Uber Eats business in India to Zomato in early 2020, TechCrunch explained. The company had picked up a 9.99 per cent stake in the Indian food delivery start-up, the report added.

It is not clear why Uber is looking to sell its stake but one of the reasons could be that the US firm reported a net loss of $2.6 billion for the quarter which ended on June 30, 2022.

The company attributed the loss to Uber’s equity investments which runs up to $1.7 billion out of the total $2.6 billion; the loss is primarily due to “aggregate unrealized losses related to the revaluation of Uber’s Aurora, Grab, and Zomato stakes”. Out of the $1.7 billion, an unrealised loss of $707 million can be pinned on the fall in Zomato’s stock price.

Zomato’s stock price fell nearly 10 per cent at the start of trading on Wednesday morning due to the report of Uber’s sale. The stock was trading at a loss of 3.6 per cent at the time of writing this article.

Rebranding on the cards: Deepinder Goyal is reportedly planning to refashion the firm into a parent company, Eternal, which houses multiple businesses that include Zomato, BlinkIt, and Hyperpure each with their own CEO, as per Moneycontrol. The news website said that Goyal posted this note on the company’s Slack channel.

“Eternal will have multiple companies- it already has Zomato (delivery plus dining out), Blinkit, Hyperpure and Feeding India. Eternal will be an internal name for now- you should start seeing the Eternal logo at a few places in our new office. As well as some t-shirts.” Goyal was quoted as saying.

The report also carried a caveat that it was “one of the many ideas” floated by Goyal on the company’s Slack channel and there is no guarantee that it will be implemented.

*Disclaimer: The author has invested in Zomato.

Also read: