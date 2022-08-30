‘NSA Surveillance not beyond reach of courts’: Wikimedia brings suit in US Supreme Court against ‘Upstream’ program

The constitutionality of the National Security Agency's (NSA) mass surveillance of communications between Americans and foreigners under ‘Upstream’ has been challenged by the Wikimedia Foundation in a review petition filed at the United States Supreme Court on August 26th. Viewed by MediaNama, the petition requests a review of a 2021 verdict by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit (Fourth Circuit Court). The petition may be considered by October 2022, says the Foundation. The Wikimedia Foundation first filed a suit challenging Upstream’s legality at a District Court in 2015. After being dismissed the same year for lacking standing, the Fourth Circuit Court reversed the dismissal in part in 2017, arguing that the Foundation had enough standing to pursue the case. The case returned to the District Court, however, the government refused to cooperate citing the ‘state secrets’ privilege—which…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.