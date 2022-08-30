What's the news: WhatsApp users in India will now be able to order groceries directly from the messaging app thanks to Meta's partnership with Reliance's JioMart, the two companies announced on August 29. Calling the feature WhatsApp's first "end-to-end shopping experience," Reliance explained that users will be able to "browse through JioMart’s entire grocery catalog, add items to cart, and make the payment to complete the purchase – all without leaving the WhatsApp chat." Why does this matter: This feature officially marks WhatsApp's entry into e-commerce, one of the fastest growing sectors of the Indian economy. Compared to incumbents and other up-and-coming e-commerce platforms, WhatsApp has the unique advantage of having hundreds of millions of users that it can tap into. E-commerce will also provide the free messaging app with a new revenue stream and take it one step closer to…
What does India’s competition watchdog think of WhatsApp, JioMart e-commerce partnership?
WhatsApp users in India will be able to order groceries directly from the app thanks to Meta’s partnership with Reliance’s JioMart
