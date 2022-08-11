Video: Is ONDC The Future Of E-commerce In India?

This video, from a briefing we hosted on August 10, 2022, contains an overview of our discussion on the Open Network for Digital Commerce, or ONDC, and the future of e-commerce in India:

What we have covered

Through this discussion, we examined among other things:

What is ONDC? What is it not?

What problems does it plan to address?

Who owns it?

How is it similar to UPI? How is it different?

Which companies have joined so far?

Will Amazon, and Flipkart join the network?

Why do we need open digital protocols?

Is regulation better than ONDC to address competition concerns?

What are some major roadblocks for ONDC?

What are the privacy concerns with open digital protocols?

What is the scope for digital commerce in India?

What are the building blocks of ONDC?

How will ONDC work?

What are the potential benefits for sellers, buyers, and platforms?

What are the key competition concerns in e-commerce in India?

Will ONDC actually address competition concerns in e-commerce?

What’s the current status of ONDC?

Here is the presentation deck for your reference:

