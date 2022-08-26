Video: Impact Of The Competition Bill On Start-ups

This video, from a briefing we hosted on August 26, 2022, contains an overview of our discussion on how start-ups will be impacted by India's Competition Bill: https://youtu.be/EaaOiP0k5WQ What we have covered Through this discussion, we examined: How will India’s startup ecosystem be impacted by the Competition Amendment Bill? How will mergers and acquisitions be impacted? How will funding from foreign investors be affected? How will the role of Big Tech in the start-up ecosystem be impacted? Will bundling of services be restricted? What does this mean for tech companies? Companies that are currently under investigation by CCI, how are they going to be affected? Why is the new deal value threshold for combinations controversial? Will the proposed amendments address antitrust concerns in digital markets like e-commerce? Does it plan to address the dominance arising from network effects or excessive…
