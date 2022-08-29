The personal data of 301 million Vodafone Idea customers have been exposed over a two-year period, claims cybersecurity firm CyberX9 in a report released on Sunday. Vodafone Idea denied the findings, according to the Economic Times, describing the report as 'false and malicious' while defending the company's regularly audited 'robust IT security framework'. The data exposed includes personal data and call logs of all of Vodafone Idea's 20.6 million postpaid subscribers. Other data exposed includes SMS records, residential addresses, phone numbers users spoke with, detailed call records, residential addresses, credit limits, and plan, Internet usage, and billing details, Why it matters: CyberX9 claims the exposure stems from 'easy to discover' vulnerabilities in Vodafone India's systems and that the data may have been stolen by malicious hackers. 'All of these discovered vulnerabilities were possible to be used for large scale automated exfiltration of sensitive…
Vodafone Idea Denies Claims of Massive Exposure of 301 Million Customers’ Data, Defends ‘Robust’ IT Security
Vi has denied reports of users’ data breach by CyberX9, but had acknowledged weakneseses in systems earlier on August 24th
