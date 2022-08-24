UK-Based Dissident Can Sue Saudi Arabia for Alleged Transnational Pegasus Attack, Rules UK High Court

On August 19th, Justice Julian Knowles of the Queen’s Bench Division ruled that UK-based Saudi dissident Ghanem Al-Masarir can proceed to sue the Saudi government for allegedly infecting two of his iPhones with the Pegasus spyware in June 2018, and for coordinating a physical attack against him in London in October of the same year. The case put forth by Al-Masarir was first greenlit by the UK courts in 2020. At the heart of Ghanem Al-Masarir v Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is the legal question of whether foreign states can claim immunity from being tried for claims of Pegasus hacking in the United Kingdom. Al-Masarir seeks damages for personal injury in the form of ‘psychiatric injury’ after learning that he had been subjected to state-sponsored surveillance, and the physical harm he was subjected to during the attack. Currently, foreign states enjoy…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.