Twitter denies whistleblower allegations of Indian government agents on company payroll

Former Twitter Security Chief Peiter “Mudge” Zatko has accused the company of “egregious deficiencies" and "negligence" in ensuring its security, privacy, and integrity in a whistleblower complaint. The disclosure, reported by the Washington Post on August 23, claimed that Twitter was allegedly complicit in allowing foreign governments' efforts to infiltrate, control, exploit, surveil and/or censor the company’s platform, staff, and operations. Indian government agents inside Twitter Zatko accused Twitter of knowingly letting the Indian government access people’s personal data, however, Twitter responded to MediaNama denying these allegations. In a statement sent to us, Twitter said that it: "was not compelled to hire government agents but rather had to open and fill roles for individuals in India to meet legal requirements under India’s IT Act. This was publicized at the time, including on Twitter’s website." In the whistleblower complaint, Zatko had alleged that: "The…

