GPS tagging of migrants against UK data protection law: Privacy International Advocacy group Privacy international has filed a complaint with regulators in Britain over the Home Office’s use of GPS to track migrants, arguing that it is against the country’s data protection laws. It took issue with the policy of ankle tags for migrants awaiting confirmation of immigration status, terming the data collection as “highly intrusive”. [Read more] Over 50% Indian firms raise ICT budget over last year over cybersecurity concerns Data analytics firm GlobalData released a survey-based report that claimed that more than 50% of Indian firms have increased their information and communications technology (ICT) budget this year compared to 2021. It puts this down to more businesses taking to internet-based technologies. [Read more] ‘China’s Netflix’ available at local pricing, but without IT Rules compliance A report says that…
News
TLDR: Migrants GPS tracking, cybersecurity, browser extensions, improving robots, Amazon India, more
We present a quick roundup of the latest news and developments in tech policy space
Latest Headlines
- TLDR: Migrants GPS tracking, cybersecurity, browser extensions, improving robots, Amazon India, more August 20, 2022
- RBI paper mulls whether UPI should continue with a zero-charge framework August 19, 2022
- Sci-Hub, LibGen, and now Z-Library: What Litigating Against ‘Pirates’ May Mean for Research in India August 19, 2022
- Here’s how CCI will determine if a business has significant operations in India for M&A approvals August 19, 2022
- Centre may replace DPA with a grievance redressal mechanism in new privacy Bill August 19, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
News
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login