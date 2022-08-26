TLDR: ED Raids CoinSwitch Kuber, Sephora lawsuit, Privacy and Google, Twitter whistleblower, more

CoinSwitch Kuber raided by ED for alleged FEMA violations In yet another kock on crypto exchanges’ doors by India’s Enforcement Directorate (ED), popular crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber was raidd for alleged violations of the FEMA, an anti-money laundering law. The agency’s Bangalore office said the raids proceeded after a lack of cooperation from the company. [Read more] Cosmetics retailer Sephora settles for violations of California privacy law California state Attorney General Rob Bonta said that cosmetics retail chain Sephora Inc. has settled a lawsuit for $1.2 million for improperly selling user data to third parties without consent, which was ruled a violation of the state’s privacy law. [Read more] User complaints on fraud loan apps reduce after RBI guidelines ET reports that the number of user complaints against fraudulent lending apps has reduced following guidelines released by the RBI on…

