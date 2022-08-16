Researcher claims finding Zoom loophole that allows MacOS ‘takeover’ A cybersecurity researcher claims to have found a loophole in the popular video conferencing platform Zoom for MacOS, that leaves the system vulnerable to a hostile takeover. The details were unveiled at the Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas. Zoom has acted on some of the issues, but the researchers say there are still unpatchec vulnerabilities that persist. [Read more] Twitter thread on fake entries on IMDB, other platforms in India for ‘online clout’ @prstb on Twitter seems to have stumbled upon a way that Indians are using uploads on various websites (with doubtful credibility), audio mashups, fake biographies and credits on major big-budget productions as a way to gain “online clout”. This apparently works by feeding false knowledge to Google, and the person highlighted has even made his way…
TLDR: Zoom MacOs loophole, Chinese apps submit algorithms, Signal breach, data localization, US FTC, more
We present a quick roundup of latest tech policy news and developments from India and around the world
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
