TLDR: Assam internet block, India G24, TikTok, Twitter, Big Tech, drones for healthcare, more

Mobile internet suspended in 25 districts of Assam to prevent exam cheating Assam has reportedly suspended mobile internet in 25 districts to prevent cheating and malpractices during recruitment exams for Group III and IV government jobs. Internet services were to be suspended during examination hours, as per the decision by the chief minister conveyed to the concerned district administrations. [Read more] Government looks to regulate Big Tech’s data collection citing competition Reports say that following inter-ministerial talks on the implications for competition caused by Big Tech’s data collection practices, the government is considering a framework to govern the same. One proposal is to govern it under digital markets legislation. [Read more] Parliamentary panel wants ‘domestic alternative’ to SWIFT payments system A Parliamentary Committee on data protection has said that India needs to develop a ‘domestic alternative’ to the international SWIFT…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.