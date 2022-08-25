What's the news: Tinder-owner Match Group has filed an antitrust case against Apple with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) alleging that the iPhone maker engages in "monopolistic conduct" by forcing developers to pay high commissions for in-app purchases, Reuters reported on August 24. Why does this matter: The list of Apple's antitrust challenges around the world continues to get longer and longer and Match Group has previously won a favourable ruling against Apple in the Netherlands. In India, Apple is already under CCI investigation for its app store practices and Match's complaint adds fodder to this. What does Match argue in its complaint: According to the legal filings seen by Reuters, Match argues that: Uber and Tinder are similar: Apple considers ride-hailing apps like Uber and Ola as those providing "physical goods/services", which allows them to use alternate payment systems, even though…
News
Tinder-parent Match Group files antitrust complaint against Apple in India: Report
Tinder-owner Match Group has filed an antitrust case against Apple with the CCI alleging that Apple engages in “monopolistic conduct.”
Latest Headlines
- Tinder-parent Match Group files antitrust complaint against Apple in India: Report August 25, 2022
- Adani acquires 29% stake in NDTV: Here’s all you need to know August 24, 2022
- Twitter denies whistleblower allegations of Indian government agents on company payroll August 24, 2022
- UK-Based Dissident Can Sue Saudi Arabia for Alleged Transnational Pegasus Attack, Rules UK High Court August 24, 2022
- Sajith Sivanandan tapped to lead Disney+ Hotstar on its journey without IPL rights August 24, 2022
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Do we have an enabling system for the National Data Governance Framework Policy (NDGFP) aiming to create a repository of non-personal data?
News
A viewpoint on why the regulation of cryptocurrencies and crypto exchnages under 2019's E-Commerce Rules puts it in a 'grey area'
News
India's IT Rules mandate a GAC to address user 'grievances' , but is re-instatement of content removed by a platform a power it should...
News
Why ‘group privacy’ should be recognised, and how ‘non-personal’ data becomes a regulatory blindspot
There is a need for reconceptualizing personal, non-personal data and the concept of privacy itself for regulators to effectively protect data
News
Existing consumer protection regulations are not sufficient to cover the extent of protection that a crypto-investor would require.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login