The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has amended the Indian Telegraph Right of Way Rules (RoW), 2022, in order to streamline the process of rolling out telecom infrastructure especially with 5G services on the horizon. The rules were first notified on November 15, 2016, after which amendments were made on April 21, 2017, and October 21, 2021. The RoW Rules make life easier for telecom companies, who face several hurdles in building telecom infrastructure such as dealing with local municipalities for land allocation and permits. The development is important for 5G technology because companies need a wide range of equipment for an operational network. Why it matters: The announcement is crucial as telecom companies will face fewer delays in installing 5G infrastructure such as cables and towers given that the 5G spectrum auction concluded recently. The amendments are likely to expedite the process…
India’s telecom department amends Right of Way rules to expedite 5G roll-out
Right of Way rules under Telegraph Act amended by Central Government, industry lobby group COAI welcomes move
