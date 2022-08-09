Tamil Nadu Government Invites Public Inputs for Upcoming Law Regulating Online Gambling

The Tamil Nadu government is inviting public feedback on proposed legislation seeking to regulate online gambling practices, according to an August 7th press release from the office of the Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department.

How to participate: Stakeholders can email their responses to homesec@tn.gov.in before August 12th, 2022. Those looking to meet the authorities in person can send a request to do so by 5:00 pm of August 9th. A stakeholder’s consultation meeting will be held from 4:00 pm on August 11th. Organisations will be allotted time slots and can only attend the meeting after receiving them from the government.

Stakeholders encouraged to share their feedback include parents, teachers, students, psychologists, social activists, and online gaming service providers, among others.

On June 10th, the Tamil Nadu government announced the formation of a committee to draft recommendations for a law regulating online gambling. The committee was to submit its report in two weeks, after which an ordinance was to be immediately promulgated. However, according to the press release, currently, the ‘committee’s report is under the active consideration of the State Government.’

Why it matters: The committee—and the need for a law to regulate online gambling—comes in the wake of the recent suicide of a 29-year-old Chennai-based woman who lost ₹3 lakh and 20 sovereigns of gold playing online rummy. The gambling-related suicide is one of many in Tamil Nadu—according to the press release, around 20 deaths have been reported in the ‘recent past due to the financial distress’ caused by such platforms. A burning political issue across party lines for many years now, the Tamil Nadu government is working to develop long-awaited legislation on the matter.

The government-appointed online gambling committee is led by Justice K. Chandru, a retired Judge of the Madras High Court recognised for advancing the rights of historically oppressed communities in Tamil Nadu. Other Committee members reportedly include Dr. S. Sankararaman (technical expert, from IIT Madras), Lakshmi Vijaykumar (psychiatrist and founder of suicide prevention NGO SNEHA), and Vinit Dev Wankhede (Additional Director General of Police, State Crime Records Bureau, Chennai).

Bans on online gambling put forth by the Karnataka and Kerala governments have been quashed by High Courts over the last year. This isn’t Tamil Nadu’s first tryst with regulating online gambling either. In February 2021, the former AIADMK government presented the Tamil Nadu Gaming & Police Laws (Amendment) Act—Part II sought the ban of online gambling platforms. After multiple Writ Petitions were filed at the Madras High Court challenging the legislation, the Court struck down Part II on August 3, 2021, declaring the provision unconstitutional and in violation of Article 19(1)(g) protecting an individual’s right to carry out a business. The ruling DMK government challenged the High Court’s verdict before the Supreme Court in December 2021, supporting the ban’s reinstatement. The matter remains pending—as does the question of whether the Tamil Nadu government is legislatively competent to draft such a bill.

