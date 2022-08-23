Summary: Consultation paper on Leveraging Artifical Intelligence and Big Data in Telecom Sector

What may be the most appropriate definition of Artificial Intelligence (AI)? What are the broad requirements to develop and deploy AI models in a telecom sector? What are the challenges faced by telecom service providers in adopting AI? How can big data (BD) in the telecom sector be utilised for developing AI models? These are some of the questions that the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is looking to deal with in its new consultation paper which seeks to understand how artificial intelligence and big data can be used in the telecom sector. The paper is open for consultation till September 16, 2022 and one can send their counter comments till September 30, 2022. The feedback can be sent to Asit Kadayan, Advisor (QoS) TRAI, on the following email— advqos@trai.gov.in. The comments and counter-comments will be posted on TRAI’s website.…

