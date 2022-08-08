In comments on IT Rules amendments, SFLC looks at the legality of changes and way forward

The legality of the Grievance Appellate Committee was once again questioned in submissions on the draft amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 made by Software Freedom and Law Centre (SFLC).

SFLC, which is a Delhi-based not-for-profit, submitted its comments last month as part of the public consultation undertaken on the Rules analysing the legality of the Rules and free speech implications of the amendments. We have summarised it below.

On June 6th, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had released a set of proposed amendments to the 2021 Rules for public consultation. After their release, stakeholders and experts had raised concerns on the amendments’ legality, effectiveness, and more.

Why it matters? The changes proposed in the amendments instituting a new grievance redressal mechanism (the Grievance Appellate Committee or GAC), shortening existing grievance redressal timelines, making intermediaries respect constitutional rights, and more which stakeholders have criticised for stifling free speech online, increasing compliance burdens on intermediaries, upturning legal precedence, respectively. SFLC’s comments provide further clarity on the legal position as well as possible ways forward could be, for the amendments.

Legal issues with the Rules

Excessive ‘subordinate delegation’ in proposed GAC

“The Rules create the administrative body of the GAC without any policy or guideline established for its functioning under the parent Act and hence, suffers from the vice of excessive subordinate delegation of legislative powers. On examination, it becomes evident that the Rules do not contain appropriate safeguards, guidelines, or checks to prevent excessive delegation,” SFLC said in its submission.

It further added that the creation of such a GAC violates a previous Supreme Court judgement in Rojer Matthew V South Indian Bank Ltd.

Excessive censorship from the creation of the GAC

In its submission, SFLC gives an illustration as to how the proposed GAC could lead to more censorship by intermediaries:

“In the event that a user files a complaint against any particular content on an online platform seeking takedown of the same, and the intermediary does not take down the content, the user can approach the Grievance Officer. If the decision of the Grievance Officer is to take down the content, the intermediary may appeal, however, the decision of the GAC may either reiterate or overrule the Grievance Officer’s decision. As a result, the outcome is ultimately balanced on the discretion of an all-Executive body. This leads to a confounding situation leading to excessive censorship/ over-censorship by intermediaries who would seek to comply with the provisions of the law in order to operate in India.”

Regarding provision to respect constitutional rights

“Enforcement of the fundamental rights against intermediaries, which are primarily private entities, however, cannot be countenanced under our Constitutional framework. The insertion is peculiar considering that judicial remedy for violation of Constitutional rights rest against the State/Centre and not private entities, as has been declared as one of the tenets of Constitutional jurisprudence under Article 12,” SFLC has said.

It further points out two cases of court precedent where such enforcement has failed:

Article 19 can only be enforced against State: Citing P.D. Shamdasani v. Central Bank of India SFLC said that here the coujrt reasoned that any restrictions placed on freedoms under Article 19 could only be done by the State, infringement could be sought only against State action and not private entities. Article 19 contains the right to freedom of speech and expression.

Article 21 can only be enforced against the State: “The Supreme Court in Sabeeha Faikage v. Union of India, has further clarified that actions under Article 21 can only be claimed against the State and not private bodies,” SFLC said. Article 21 makes provisions for the right to life and liberty.

Suggestions the amendments could incorporate

GAC members should have diverse backgrounds

SFLC has recommended that the proposed GAC under the amendments be made an independent ‘Quasi-Judicial’ body and that it comprises of the following:

At least 1 member from government

At least 1 technical member

At least 1 judicial member

At least 1 expert member

According to it, the inclusion of legal persons in such a body has been internationally recognised to increase trust in its decision making processes and further, ‘the inclusion of independent subject-matter experts may lead to more practicable and comprehensive decision-making by the GAC, whose decision/outcome the Intermediary can ensure compliance with.’

Provide reasoned orders on all decisions

“The GAC must provide reasoned orders for every decision/order passed to satisfy principles of natural justice, as held by the Supreme Court in a catena of cases. (See for instance, Secretary and Curator, Victoria Memorial Hall vs. Howrah Gantantrik Nagrik Samity, (2010) 3 SCC 732. Reasoned decisions by adjudicatory bodies help promote public confidence in the administrative process which incentivizes submission and redressal of a greater number of grievances by the adjudicatory body. (See M.P. Industries vs. Union of India, AIR 1966 SC 671),” SFLC has said.

Restrict free speech only in line with Article 19

“Intermediaries and the GAC must also bear in mind that the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression enshrined under Article 19 of the Constitution may only be restricted along reasonable measures and not arbitrarily,” SFLC has said.

Have specific timelines for taking down content

Under the amendments intermediaries have to acknowledge user grievances within 24 hours. They also dispose requests for removal of certain categories of content within 72 hours, however the ministry has said that the intermediaries could institutes methods to reduce misuse of their grievance redressal mechanisms.

SFLC has raised the following concerns with this proposal:

Could lead to overzealous censorship: “Providing an effective remedy within a period of 72 hours may be a challenging task for many intermediaries to comply with, in light of the extremely enormous quantities of information being exchanged online and resultant interactions between users. The outcome may be an excessive or over-zealous regulation of content by intermediaries in an attempt to comply with the law,” SFLC has said.

“Providing an effective remedy within a period of 72 hours may be a challenging task for many intermediaries to comply with, in light of the extremely enormous quantities of information being exchanged online and resultant interactions between users. The outcome may be an excessive or over-zealous regulation of content by intermediaries in an attempt to comply with the law,” SFLC has said. No clarity on how misuse can be prevented: “ The second proviso further allows intermediaries to implement safeguards to prevent misuse of the grievance redressal mechanism, however, the manner and functioning of preventing such misuse is yet to be clarified,” SFLC has said.

The second proviso further allows intermediaries to implement safeguards to prevent misuse of the grievance redressal mechanism, however, the manner and functioning of preventing such misuse is yet to be clarified,” SFLC has said. Different intermediaries have different capacities: Different intermediaries have different infrastructures and a standard timeline may end up negatively impacting smaller intermediaries. Intermediaries have different structures and the way that they function is is different, a blanket content removal timeline may not be feasible for all. This might be even more difficult for smaller intermediaries who may not have the resources to be able to remove content in short time frames. It is important that critical content mentioned in sub-clauses (i) to (x) is removed under a specific time frame.

