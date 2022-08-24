Sajith Sivanandan has been appointed by Disney as the Executive Vice President and Head of Disney+ Hotstar, according to a press release shared by the company. Sivanandan was associated with Google for over 14 years and was responsible for the growth of Google Pay in the country. He was last serving at Google as the Managing Director and Business Head of Google Pay and Next Billion User Initiatives for their Asia-Pacific region. [caption id="attachment_167406" align="aligncenter" width="296"] Sajith Sivanandan will be Disney+ Hotstar's new India head[/caption] Why it matters: Disney+ Hotstar is probably the biggest streaming platform in India. It attained this position partly due to its rights to stream Indian Premier League until this year. The loss of IPL rights this year is likely to slow down subscriber growth which makes Sivanandan’s appointment a crucial one because he will be…
News
Sajith Sivanandan tapped to lead Disney+ Hotstar on its journey without IPL rights
The former Google, Star exec is in for a challenge given Hotstar’s loss of IPL broadcast rights.
